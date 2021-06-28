AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose
- A sub-analysis from the Oxford-led COV001 and COV002 trials with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine induced strong immune responses following a prolonged second dose interval to 45 weeks (10 months) or following a third boosting dose.
- The researchers were also able to show that a booster given more than six months after the second dose induced a strong response and increased activity against variants.
- The study found that antibodies induced after a single dose survived to some extent after one year. Still, after 180 days, the levels were half those seen at the 28-day peak.
- However, a second dose increased antibody levels between four- and 18-fold by one month after the shot.
- Thirty participants who only received a single dose in the trial were given a second one about ten months after the first.
- An additional 90 participants from those studies received the third dose in March this year.
- Higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the alpha, beta, and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were also shown after a third dose than after the second one.
- Oxford and Astra have also started another trial to test a variant vaccine adapted to better protect against the beta variant. The late-stage trial is expected to recruit about 2,250 participants.
