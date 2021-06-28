AstraZeneca Kick-Starts New COVID-19 Variant Vaccine Trial
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has started testing its new COVID vaccine, dubbed AZD2816, a tweaked version using the same platform as its authorized (though not in the U.S.) vaccine AZD1222, aka Covishield/Vaxzevria.
- AZD2816 has been built using the same adenoviral vector platform as its existing shot, with minor genetic alterations to the spike protein-based specifically on the so-called beta (B.1.351, South African) variant.
- "These modifications are only minor, and in all other ways, the two vaccines are the same," AstraZeneca says.
- The first patients have been vaccinated in its new phase 2/3 trial of the tweaked candidate and will assess its safety and immunogenicity in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated adults.
- The trial will sign up around 2,250 participants.
- Under the trial, AZD2816 will be given to those who have previously been fully vaccinated with two doses of Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine at least three months after their last injection.
- In non-vaccinated subjects, AZD2816 will be given two doses, four or 12 weeks apart, or given as a second dose following a first dose of Vaxzevria four weeks apart.
- Initial data from the trial is expected later this year and, once available, "will be submitted to regulators for assessment as a next-generation booster vaccine and through an expedited regulatory pathway," the company said.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.49% at $59.64 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
