CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, But Efficacy Not Yet Disclosed
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.
- The company said an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no safety concerns for the vaccine, dubbed CV2CoV.
- “The trial will continue to collect sufficient data in order to conduct statistically significant efficacy analysis,” the company said in its statement.
- The CureVac vaccine is based on mRNA technology, like the ones developed by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
- In its Q1 earnings release, the company said CV2CoV data readout from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial is expected in June 2021.
- Price Action: CVAC shares are down 3.5% at $107.56 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
