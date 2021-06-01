 Skip to main content

CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, But Efficacy Not Yet Disclosed

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.
  • The company said an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no safety concerns for the vaccine, dubbed CV2CoV.
  • “The trial will continue to collect sufficient data in order to conduct statistically significant efficacy analysis,” the company said in its statement.
  • The CureVac vaccine is based on mRNA technology, like the ones developed by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
  • In its Q1 earnings release, the company said CV2CoV data readout from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial is expected in June 2021.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares are down 3.5% at $107.56 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

