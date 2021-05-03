 Skip to main content

Novavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Novavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has initiated a pediatric expansion of its Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial for NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • The additional arm of the ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 in up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17.
  • Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, administered 21 days apart.
  • A blinded crossover is planned to occur six months after the initial set of vaccinations to ensure that all trial participants receive the active vaccine.
  • Participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 6.3% at $222 on the last check Monday.

