Novavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has initiated a pediatric expansion of its Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial for NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The additional arm of the ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 in up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17.
- Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, administered 21 days apart.
- A blinded crossover is planned to occur six months after the initial set of vaccinations to ensure that all trial participants receive the active vaccine.
- Participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 6.3% at $222 on the last check Monday.
