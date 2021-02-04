Market Overview

UK To Test Combining Pfizer And AstraZeneca Vaccines In Two-Shot Regimen - Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 6:46am   Comments
  • According to Reuters, the United Kingdom has launched a pioneering clinical study to test whether alternating the AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccines in a two-shot schedule is safe and effective in fighting the infection. 
  • The Oxford study researchers also added that the study would help identify if combining the vaccines could help them roll out shots with greater efficiency. Initial data is expected to be available in June this year, with at least 800 participants set to participate in the recruitment process.
  • The study will investigate the patient’s immune responses to an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca’s, as well as vice versa, with intervals of between four and 12 weeks.
  • Currently, the U.K. follows a same-dose regimen of AstraZeneca, or Pfizer, for its mass vaccination program. However, it has extended the length of time between the first and second doses to 12 weeks.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.88% at $50.44, and PFE shares are up 0.66% at $35.07, while BNTX is down 0.86% at $117 the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

