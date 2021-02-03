European Medical Agency Starts Rolling Review Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- The European Medical Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee, or CHMP, has started a rolling review of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
- The CHMP's decision is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults that suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2.
- The company is currently conducting trials to assess its safety, immunogenicity, and effectiveness against COVID-19. EMA will evaluate data from these and other clinical trials as they become available.
- "While EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review," the EMA stated.
