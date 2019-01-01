QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.37 - 117
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
150M
Outstanding
Xero is a provider of cloud-based accounting software, primarily aimed at the small and medium enterprise, or SME, and accounting practice markets. The company has grown quickly from its base in New Zealand and surpassed local incumbent providers MYOB and Reckon to become the largest SME accounting SaaS provider in the region. Xero is also growing internationally, with a focus on the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has a history of losses and equity capital raisings, as it has prioritised customer growth.

Xero Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xero (XROLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xero (OTCPK: XROLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xero's (XROLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xero.

Q

What is the target price for Xero (XROLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xero

Q

Current Stock Price for Xero (XROLF)?

A

The stock price for Xero (OTCPK: XROLF) is $66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xero (XROLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xero.

Q

When is Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) reporting earnings?

A

Xero does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xero (XROLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xero.

Q

What sector and industry does Xero (XROLF) operate in?

A

Xero is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.