Spartan Wealth Is 'Even Stronger' Thanks To Merger With UBS Segment, Firm Says

Spartan Wealth Management announced a merger with UBS Group AG’s UBS Financial Services Management team, 360° Wealth Management Group.
Led by CEO Brian Mosallam, Spartan Wealth Management helps its higher net worth clientele with financial planning, investments, wealth management and insurance.
The Birmingham, Michigan-based firm hopes to expand its footprint as one of Michigan’s leading wealth management firms.
"With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger," said Mosallam, a member of the AXA Advisors Hall of Fame, a Trustee Emeritus of Michigan State University and Co-Chair of Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority.
"As fiduciaries, we have an exceptionally strong team in financial and estate planning, alternative investments, and insurance as we holistically plan for high-net-worth Individuals and business owners."
With the merger, Forbes Top 100 Advisor Anthony Mona will become president of Spartan Wealth Management.
"Our team is extremely excited to merge with Spartan Wealth. Our values and cultural alignment made the decision a very easy one," said Mona. "We are also excited to partner with Charles Schwab & Co., whose reputation speaks for itself."
