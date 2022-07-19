Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 20, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

ICE is launching ESG Geo-analyzer (NYSE: ICE)

SBF: crypto winter shifting the focus

Paxos on re-platforming US equities

Stocktwits has added equities trade

Near, BitGo teamed, eye institutions

FXCM hiring on ex-IG lead as CMO

Bybit taps Actant’s auto trade offers

BTSE intros a crypto trade terminal

TradingView & OKX have partnered

JPX is launching ESG bond offering

TS Imagine is expanding operations

Crypto.com adding Italian approvals

Capital.com added 1M accounts Q2

TopFX has added push notifications

Nasdaq Intelligence seeking growth (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Cboe expanded implied corr indices (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Northern Trust uncovered value add (NASDAQ: NTRS)

Schroders is taking stake in Forteus

Circle plans to go public via a SPAC

Fiserv helped Fls with strategic risks (NASDAQ: FISV)

Mexico’s Stori turning into a unicorn

Glia & Access Softek honed service

FDC3 2.0 is pushing interoperability

FairPlay bagged $10M in a Series A

Tribe is raising for a crypto incubator

MX simplifies data sharing w/tokens

ZEBEDEE raising $35M in Series B

Tiger, FTX, Coinbase backing Meow (NASDAQ: COIN)

Carefull is announcing new products

BlockFi is offering employee buyout

Bloom secures $6.5M in seed round

Ramp reports accelerating revenues

Zesty.ai secures $33M in a Series B

Koffie Insurance raising $11M round

ION intros compliance SaaS offering

Silvergate Q2 net income rises 85% (NYSE: SI)

X1 raises $25M for smart credit card

CIBC announcing a raise for Smart

MetaMundo added new NFT market

Valkyrie looks to raise $30M VC arm

AvidXchange teaming on payments

BNP & Metaco teamed over custody (OTC: BNPQY)

Fintonia Group added Dubai license

Tencent insurance lead joined Web3 (OTC: TCEHY)

Horizon, Paris-Saclay seek research

Mahalo Banking raising $20M round

LenderClose is adding appointments

Apple is facing suits over Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Starling has abandoned Irish launch

👉 Interesting Reads: