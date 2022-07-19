 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 20, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2022 6:35pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • ICE is launching ESG Geo-analyzer (NYSE: ICE)
  • SBF: crypto winter shifting the focus
  • Paxos on re-platforming US equities
  • Stocktwits has added equities trade
  • Near, BitGo teamed, eye institutions
  • FXCM hiring on ex-IG lead as CMO
  • Bybit taps Actant’s auto trade offers
  • BTSE intros a crypto trade terminal
  • TradingView & OKX have partnered
  • JPX is launching ESG bond offering
  • TS Imagine is expanding operations
  • Crypto.com adding Italian approvals
  • Capital.com added 1M accounts Q2
  • TopFX has added push notifications
  • Nasdaq Intelligence seeking growth (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
  • Cboe expanded implied corr indices (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Northern Trust uncovered value add (NASDAQ: NTRS)
  • Schroders is taking stake in Forteus
  • Circle plans to go public via a SPAC
  • Fiserv helped Fls with strategic risks (NASDAQ: FISV)
  • Mexico’s Stori turning into a unicorn
  • Glia & Access Softek honed service 
  • FDC3 2.0 is pushing interoperability
  • FairPlay bagged $10M in a Series A
  • Tribe is raising for a crypto incubator
  • MX simplifies data sharing w/tokens
  • ZEBEDEE raising $35M in Series B
  • Tiger, FTX, Coinbase backing Meow (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Carefull is announcing new products
  • BlockFi is offering employee buyout
  • Bloom secures $6.5M in seed round
  • Ramp reports accelerating revenues
  • Zesty.ai secures $33M in a Series B
  • Koffie Insurance raising $11M round
  • ION intros compliance SaaS offering
  • Silvergate Q2 net income rises 85% (NYSE: SI)
  • X1 raises $25M for smart credit card
  • CIBC announcing a raise for Smart
  • MetaMundo added new NFT market
  • Valkyrie looks to raise $30M VC arm
  • AvidXchange teaming on payments
  • BNP & Metaco teamed over custody (OTC: BNPQY)
  • Fintonia Group added Dubai license
  • Tencent insurance lead joined Web3 (OTC: TCEHY)
  • Horizon, Paris-Saclay seek research
  • Mahalo Banking raising $20M round
  • LenderClose is adding appointments
  • Apple is facing suits over Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Starling has abandoned Irish launch

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Circle is hosting Converge22 in Cali
  • Skybridge halts redemptions in fund
  • Ann Arbor attracts high tech, money
  • Soros backing O’Rourke’s Texas bid
  • Novogratz wrong on crypto leverage
  • 3AC co-founders spend fund assets
  • Theories that’ll ruin your economies
  • AOC gets arrested at SCOTUS rally
  • Alaska Airlines intros electronic tags (NYSE: ALK)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

