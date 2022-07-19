Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 20, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- ICE is launching ESG Geo-analyzer (NYSE: ICE)
- SBF: crypto winter shifting the focus
- Paxos on re-platforming US equities
- Stocktwits has added equities trade
- Near, BitGo teamed, eye institutions
- FXCM hiring on ex-IG lead as CMO
- Bybit taps Actant’s auto trade offers
- BTSE intros a crypto trade terminal
- TradingView & OKX have partnered
- JPX is launching ESG bond offering
- TS Imagine is expanding operations
- Crypto.com adding Italian approvals
- Capital.com added 1M accounts Q2
- TopFX has added push notifications
- Nasdaq Intelligence seeking growth (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
- Cboe expanded implied corr indices (BATS: CBOE)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Northern Trust uncovered value add (NASDAQ: NTRS)
- Schroders is taking stake in Forteus
- Circle plans to go public via a SPAC
- Fiserv helped Fls with strategic risks (NASDAQ: FISV)
- Mexico’s Stori turning into a unicorn
- Glia & Access Softek honed service
- FDC3 2.0 is pushing interoperability
- FairPlay bagged $10M in a Series A
- Tribe is raising for a crypto incubator
- MX simplifies data sharing w/tokens
- ZEBEDEE raising $35M in Series B
- Tiger, FTX, Coinbase backing Meow (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Carefull is announcing new products
- BlockFi is offering employee buyout
- Bloom secures $6.5M in seed round
- Ramp reports accelerating revenues
- Zesty.ai secures $33M in a Series B
- Koffie Insurance raising $11M round
- ION intros compliance SaaS offering
- Silvergate Q2 net income rises 85% (NYSE: SI)
- X1 raises $25M for smart credit card
- CIBC announcing a raise for Smart
- MetaMundo added new NFT market
- Valkyrie looks to raise $30M VC arm
- AvidXchange teaming on payments
- BNP & Metaco teamed over custody (OTC: BNPQY)
- Fintonia Group added Dubai license
- Tencent insurance lead joined Web3 (OTC: TCEHY)
- Horizon, Paris-Saclay seek research
- Mahalo Banking raising $20M round
- LenderClose is adding appointments
- Apple is facing suits over Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Starling has abandoned Irish launch
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Circle is hosting Converge22 in Cali
- Skybridge halts redemptions in fund
- Ann Arbor attracts high tech, money
- Soros backing O’Rourke’s Texas bid
- Novogratz wrong on crypto leverage
- 3AC co-founders spend fund assets
- Theories that’ll ruin your economies
- AOC gets arrested at SCOTUS rally
- Alaska Airlines intros electronic tags (NYSE: ALK)
