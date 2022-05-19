Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 20, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

FTX US adds stock and ETF trading

Coinbase planning listed derivatives (NASDAQ: COIN)

Bitso launches new app in Colombia

Coinbase to start in-house think tank

Binance hired on former DOJ official

Abby Johnson - Fidelity’s hiring push

Crypto.com pushes crypto payments

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

S&P starts new DeFi strategy group (NYSE: SPGI)

Atom Bank appointed new tech lead

Virgin Money rolled SME dashboard

Kabbage founders start fintech Keep

Xendit banks $300M in fresh funding

Babel Finance, FQX launched eNote

Peek raises $2.5M to stream leading

Planto, Cogo hone ESG fintech offer

Block’s business booms due to BTC (NYSE: SQ) (CRYPTO: BTC)

Upstart to cut excess loan exposure

Miami mayor welcoming BNPL Zilch

BlockTower, Centrifuge team on DeFi

Plaid expands into ID and fraud tech

Jack Henry, Array collab on finhealth (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Check-it choosing Nordigen for tech

Signs of a crypto VC slowdown seen

21Shares enters US Market w/ETPs

Visa AI to eliminate pending charges (NYSE: V)

Elevandi launches FinTech Advisory

Praxent supports new advisory tech

PAYSTRAX aims headcount doubling

Neon will expand after a $300M raise

Round13 aims crypto, DLT investing

Tether cut commercial paper holding

Marqeta adds Evolve, Trust partners (NASDAQ: MQ)

Digital bank Neon tripled its revenue

Allegacy, NCR, Google team on data (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Glue42 has added AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB)

eCarbon closes initial funding round

Virtu seeking expansion of RFQ-hub (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Revolut token to reward users loyalty

Sagard NewGen adds Horizon stake

Square bought old partner GoParrot

👉 Interesting Reads: