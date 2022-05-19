Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 20, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FTX US adds stock and ETF trading
- Coinbase planning listed derivatives (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Bitso launches new app in Colombia
- Coinbase to start in-house think tank
- Binance hired on former DOJ official
- Abby Johnson - Fidelity’s hiring push
- Crypto.com pushes crypto payments
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- S&P starts new DeFi strategy group (NYSE: SPGI)
- Atom Bank appointed new tech lead
- Virgin Money rolled SME dashboard
- Kabbage founders start fintech Keep
- Xendit banks $300M in fresh funding
- Babel Finance, FQX launched eNote
- Peek raises $2.5M to stream leading
- Planto, Cogo hone ESG fintech offer
- Block’s business booms due to BTC (NYSE: SQ) (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Upstart to cut excess loan exposure
- Miami mayor welcoming BNPL Zilch
- BlockTower, Centrifuge team on DeFi
- Plaid expands into ID and fraud tech
- Jack Henry, Array collab on finhealth (NASDAQ: JKHY)
- Check-it choosing Nordigen for tech
- Signs of a crypto VC slowdown seen
- 21Shares enters US Market w/ETPs
- Visa AI to eliminate pending charges (NYSE: V)
- Elevandi launches FinTech Advisory
- Praxent supports new advisory tech
- PAYSTRAX aims headcount doubling
- Neon will expand after a $300M raise
- Round13 aims crypto, DLT investing
- Tether cut commercial paper holding
- Marqeta adds Evolve, Trust partners (NASDAQ: MQ)
- Digital bank Neon tripled its revenue
- Allegacy, NCR, Google team on data (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)
- Glue42 has added AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB)
- eCarbon closes initial funding round
- Virtu seeking expansion of RFQ-hub (NASDAQ: VIRT)
- Revolut token to reward users loyalty
- Sagard NewGen adds Horizon stake
- Square bought old partner GoParrot
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Benzinga talks VeeCon conference
- ‘The Rock’ to compete with the NFL
- Pimco: Navigating end of bond bull
- Crypto aims to regenerate the world
- Cathie Wood unpacking inventories
- Barclays - all stablecoins are at risk (NYSE: BCS)
- Investigating rising newborn deaths
- PFL raises & added Alex Rodriguez
- A16z talks building future of gaming
- Sustainability of economic systems
- Ken Griffin decries WFH distraction
- China is in talks w/Russia to buy oil
- Subprime loan delinquency troubles
- China warned over Taiwan situation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech