Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 20, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • FTX US adds stock and ETF trading
  • Coinbase planning listed derivatives (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Bitso launches new app in Colombia
  • Coinbase to start in-house think tank
  • Binance hired on former DOJ official
  • Abby Johnson - Fidelity’s hiring push
  • Crypto.com pushes crypto payments

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • S&P starts new DeFi strategy group (NYSE: SPGI)
  • Atom Bank appointed new tech lead
  • Virgin Money rolled SME dashboard
  • Kabbage founders start fintech Keep
  • Xendit banks $300M in fresh funding
  • Babel Finance, FQX launched eNote 
  • Peek raises $2.5M to stream leading
  • Planto, Cogo hone ESG fintech offer
  • Block’s business booms due to BTC (NYSE: SQ) (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • Upstart to cut excess loan exposure
  • Miami mayor welcoming BNPL Zilch
  • BlockTower, Centrifuge team on DeFi
  • Plaid expands into ID and fraud tech
  • Jack Henry, Array collab on finhealth (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • Check-it choosing Nordigen for tech
  • Signs of a crypto VC slowdown seen
  • 21Shares enters US Market w/ETPs 
  • Visa AI to eliminate pending charges (NYSE: V)
  • Elevandi launches FinTech Advisory
  • Praxent supports new advisory tech
  • PAYSTRAX aims headcount doubling
  • Neon will expand after a $300M raise
  • Round13 aims crypto, DLT investing
  • Tether cut commercial paper holding
  • Marqeta adds Evolve, Trust partners (NASDAQ: MQ)
  • Digital bank Neon tripled its revenue
  • Allegacy, NCR, Google team on data (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)
  • Glue42 has added AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB)
  • eCarbon closes initial funding round
  • Virtu seeking expansion of RFQ-hub (NASDAQ: VIRT)
  • Revolut token to reward users loyalty 
  • Sagard NewGen adds Horizon stake
  • Square bought old partner GoParrot 

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Benzinga talks VeeCon conference
  • ‘The Rock’ to compete with the NFL
  • Pimco: Navigating end of bond bull 
  • Crypto aims to regenerate the world
  • Cathie Wood unpacking inventories
  • Barclays - all stablecoins are at risk (NYSE: BCS)
  • Investigating rising newborn deaths
  • PFL raises & added Alex Rodriguez
  • A16z talks building future of gaming
  • Sustainability of economic systems
  • Ken Griffin decries WFH distraction
  • China is in talks w/Russia to buy oil
  • Subprime loan delinquency troubles
  • China warned over Taiwan situation

Posted-In: Fintech