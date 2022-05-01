Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 2, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Cboe nears ErisX acquisition close. (BATS: CBOE)
- Voyager started a Weekly Roundup. (OTC: VYGVF)
- Admiral Markets adds CFD license.
- EU to stop trading app gamification.
- OneVest raises for wealth manager.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- PayPal CEO pushes digital wallets. (NASDAQ: PYPL)
- Minka adds $24M for fintechs push.
- Affirm CTO on transparency, BNPL. (NASDAQ: AFRM)
- Propy & Abra team on crypto loans.
- Turtlemint is nearing unicorn status.
- Oyster added new $150M Series C.
- WisdomTree will unlock blockchain.
- Amazon launching Buy with Prime. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Koinly platform added Terra wallets.
- JustiFi adding $4M in a seed round.
- Ox Labs taps $70M Series B round.
- Goldman adds bitcoin-backed loan. (NYSE: GS)
- Minka added $24M for LatAm push.
- Panama Assembly regulates crypto.
- AmEx has teamed up with Billtrust. (NYSE: AXP)
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Dorsey is against permanent bans. (NYSE: TWTR)
- Non-BS ways to boost productivity.
- NASA’s design for warp-drive ship.
- Airbnb eyes end COVID-19 refund. (NASDAQ: ABNB)
- Balaji Srinivasan talks re: Elondrop.
- A BA 777 lost control on pilot error. (NYSE: BA)
- BofA’s Hartnett turning apocalyptic. (NYSE: BAC)
- Sahil Bloom on predicting the future.
- Tips to survive tech talent shortage.
