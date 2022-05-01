Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 2, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Cboe nears ErisX acquisition close. (BATS: CBOE)

Voyager started a Weekly Roundup. (OTC: VYGVF)

Admiral Markets adds CFD license.

EU to stop trading app gamification.

OneVest raises for wealth manager.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

PayPal CEO pushes digital wallets. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Minka adds $24M for fintechs push.

Affirm CTO on transparency, BNPL. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Propy & Abra team on crypto loans.

Turtlemint is nearing unicorn status.

Oyster added new $150M Series C.

WisdomTree will unlock blockchain.

Amazon launching Buy with Prime. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Koinly platform added Terra wallets.

JustiFi adding $4M in a seed round.

Ox Labs taps $70M Series B round.

Goldman adds bitcoin-backed loan. (NYSE: GS)

Minka added $24M for LatAm push.

Panama Assembly regulates crypto.

AmEx has teamed up with Billtrust. (NYSE: AXP)

👉 Interesting Reads: