Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 2, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2022 2:13pm   Comments
Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Cboe nears ErisX acquisition close. (BATS: CBOE)
  • Voyager started a Weekly Roundup. (OTC: VYGVF)
  • Admiral Markets adds CFD license.
  • EU to stop trading app gamification.
  • OneVest raises for wealth manager.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • PayPal CEO pushes digital wallets. (NASDAQ: PYPL)
  • Minka adds $24M for fintechs push.
  • Affirm CTO on transparency, BNPL. (NASDAQ: AFRM)
  • Propy & Abra team on crypto loans.
  • Turtlemint is nearing unicorn status.
  • Oyster added new $150M Series C.
  • WisdomTree will unlock blockchain.
  • Amazon launching Buy with Prime. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • Koinly platform added Terra wallets.
  • JustiFi adding $4M in a seed round.
  • Ox Labs taps $70M Series B round.
  • Goldman adds bitcoin-backed loan. (NYSE: GS)
  • Minka added $24M for LatAm push.
  • Panama Assembly regulates crypto.
  • AmEx has teamed up with Billtrust. (NYSE: AXP)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Dorsey is against permanent bans. (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Non-BS ways to boost productivity.
  • NASA’s design for warp-drive ship.
  • Airbnb eyes end COVID-19 refund. (NASDAQ: ABNB)
  • Balaji Srinivasan talks re: Elondrop.
  • A BA 777 lost control on pilot error. (NYSE: BA)
  • BofA’s Hartnett turning apocalyptic. (NYSE: BAC)
  • Sahil Bloom on predicting the future.
  • Tips to survive tech talent shortage.

