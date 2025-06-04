June 4, 2025 3:42 PM 1 min read

Global X Debuts Covered Call Bitcoin ETF, Aims To Keep Volatility In Check

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Investors increasingly seek structured exposure to the crypto market without the rollercoaster of direct ownership, and Global X Management Company LLC is offering a solution.

What Happened: The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF BCCC, a new ETF, combines Bitcoin-linked exposure with an actively managed covered call strategy. It’s intended to harvest income while offsetting some of the volatility that comes with the digital asset class.

BCCC earns weekly income by selling call options over Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). It also keeps a long position through synthetic options. It offers stable distributions without forcing investors to own Bitcoin directly.

Also Read: David Mazza On MAGS’ Magnificent May: ‘The Breadth Of The Rally Stood Out’

Why It Matters: Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X, said that Bitcoin’s potential for upside comes with volatile swings.

BCCC, he says, is a solution for those wishing to access crypto-tied returns alongside stable income.

This approach differs from most Bitcoin ETFs, which track spot prices or perform based on futures. It gives investors a hybrid option that balances income generation and capital appreciation. Based on premiums gathered from short-dated call options, the fund intends to distribute on a weekly basis, a compelling value for yield-focused portfolios.

BCCC joins Global X’s growing list of over 25 income-oriented ETFs. The firm currently has over $55 billion in assets under management.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BCCC Logo
BCCCGlobal X Funds Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
$25.09-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved