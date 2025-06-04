Investors increasingly seek structured exposure to the crypto market without the rollercoaster of direct ownership, and Global X Management Company LLC is offering a solution.

What Happened: The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF BCCC, a new ETF, combines Bitcoin-linked exposure with an actively managed covered call strategy. It’s intended to harvest income while offsetting some of the volatility that comes with the digital asset class.

BCCC earns weekly income by selling call options over Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). It also keeps a long position through synthetic options. It offers stable distributions without forcing investors to own Bitcoin directly.

Why It Matters: Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X, said that Bitcoin’s potential for upside comes with volatile swings.

BCCC, he says, is a solution for those wishing to access crypto-tied returns alongside stable income.

This approach differs from most Bitcoin ETFs, which track spot prices or perform based on futures. It gives investors a hybrid option that balances income generation and capital appreciation. Based on premiums gathered from short-dated call options, the fund intends to distribute on a weekly basis, a compelling value for yield-focused portfolios.

BCCC joins Global X’s growing list of over 25 income-oriented ETFs. The firm currently has over $55 billion in assets under management.

