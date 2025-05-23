Uranium- and nuclear-themed ETFs spiked sharply Friday after news emerged that the domestic nuclear industry is set to be overhauled with executive orders from President Donald Trump.

Policy-driven optimism sent nuclear-themed ETFs—spanning reactor developers to uranium miners—soaring on a wave of investor interest. With Trump signaling long-term support, this momentum may have staying power.

Global X Uranium ETF Leads The Charge

The Global X Uranium ETF URA, a key benchmark for uranium stocks, jumped 11% Friday, driven by gains in top uranium miners and component makers. URA led all thematic ETFs for the day.

The North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF URNM and VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF NLR also surged around 9%, as broad momentum lifted nuclear stocks. These funds continue to attract investors seeking diversified, liquid exposure to a sector highly sensitive to policy and geopolitical shifts.

Also Read: Trump Targets EU, Apple With Tariff Threats: ETFs Could Feel The Heat

What’s Driving The Rally

A growing narrative is fueling the rally: nuclear power may gain new policy support. Reuters reports Trump plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency over U.S. dependence on foreign uranium and fast-track approvals for domestic reactors and infrastructure.

This comes as U.S. electricity demand rises for the first time in 20 years, driven by energy-hungry AI and data centers. With solar and wind constrained by storage and reliability issues, nuclear is gaining traction as a stable alternative.

ETFs Provide Focused Exposure Amid Volatility

While spot uranium miners like Uranium Energy Corp. UEC, Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU, and Snow Lake Resources LITM experienced double-digit increases, up 23.7%, 16.0%, and 13.2% respectively, ETF investors enjoyed diversified exposure that lessens single-stock risk. URA, for example, has more than 40 holdings across mining, utility, and nuclear technology names.

In addition to miners, ETFs also picked up on the upside in more advanced nuclear companies such as Oklo Inc. OKLO and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE, which surged more than 27% each in response to news of Trump’s policy initiatives. Utility stocks such as Constellation Energy Corp. CEG and Vistra Corp. VST also added to ETF returns.

Investor Implications

For investors seeking exposure without the volatility of individual stocks, nuclear-themed ETFs offer an attractive alternative. Fund flows could accelerate if executive orders signal a lasting policy shift toward nuclear energy.

These ETFs also benefit from rising institutional demand for clean, reliable power, especially as AI-driven energy needs grow. Analysts note that a sustained rally in uranium prices, driven by supply constraints, could lift uranium-heavy ETFs as well.

Conclusion

Trump's nuclear energy push has reignited interest in a long-overlooked sector. As the political landscape shifts, ETF investors are positioning for a potential long-term energy pivot. Uranium and nuclear ETFs now reflect the intersection of policy, innovation, and surging tech-driven power demand.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock