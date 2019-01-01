QQQ
Global X Uranium ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Uranium ETF (URA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Uranium ETF (ARCA: URA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Uranium ETF's (URA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Uranium ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Uranium ETF (URA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X Uranium ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Uranium ETF (URA)?

A

The stock price for Global X Uranium ETF (ARCA: URA) is $21.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X Uranium ETF (URA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global X Uranium ETF.

Q

When is Global X Uranium ETF (ARCA:URA) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Uranium ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Uranium ETF (URA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Uranium ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Uranium ETF (URA) operate in?

A

Global X Uranium ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.