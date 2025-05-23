President Donald Trump has sparked fear again of an all-out trade war, causing shockwaves in the stock market and leaving investors in the dark. In a post on Truth Social, Trump directly targeted tech giant Apple AAPL, threatening a 25% tariff on iPhones produced outside America. Not resting there, he threatened a sweeping 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union beginning June 1.

Although it is uncertain if Trump can unilaterally impose company-specific tariffs, the markets didn’t wait for answers. Apple stocks fell almost 3% on Friday trading, and investors are now left wondering how to rebalance their portfolios if protectionism returns.

Also Read: Nvidia, AMD And The AI Arms Race: 3 Explosive ETFs To Watch Right Now

Tech ETFs: Industry Giants In The Crosshairs

Trump’s words shone a bright light on Apple, which constitutes meaningful portions of most technology ETFs. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK holds more than 12.5% in Apple, and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT and Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ also hold 17.2% and 7.7% respectively.

Investors seeking to trim their exposure to Apple-focused funds could look to diversified global tech ETFs or equal-weight rivals that soften concentration risk. The iShares Global Tech ETF IXN can be a good choice. Despite having significant exposure to Apple, the fund dedicates around 20% of its portfolio to international tech stocks.

Retail Rout? ETFs Exposed to Walmart and Amazon

Retailing behemoths Walmart WMT and Amazon are also in Trump’s sights. Last week, Walmart suggested it might have to raise prices because of higher tariff costs. Trump responded, telling the retailer to “eat the tariffs.”

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT, whose holdings include both Walmart and Amazon, may experience more volatility.

European Exposure On The Edge

A 50% tariff on EU imports, if invoked, would be one of the toughest trade policies in recent U.S.-EU relations. ETFs with high European exposure, such as the iShares Europe ETF IEV, SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF FEZ, and Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF VGK, now find themselves under the scanner.

EU leaders have already proposed a $108 billion retaliatory tariff package, raising further uncertainty. For investors, this also poses questions regarding currency risk, macro exposure, and the durability of European equities.

Inverse ETFs such as the ProShares Short MSCI EAFE EFZ or currency-hedged ETFs like the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF HEZU could provide short-term defensive opportunities for those who see turmoil coming.

Made-In-America ETFs: A Patriotic Pivot?

If Trump’s tariff threats push corporations to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., a new class of ETFs could benefit. Funds like the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and 3D Printing ETF PRNT focus on American innovation and reshoring trends. These could gain momentum now.

Bottom Line

As Trump again heats up tariff rhetoric, ETF investors should prepare for a possible second installment of trade war drama. Whether hedging against exposure, playing rotation into domestic names, or diversifying out of vulnerable sectors, the moment to prepare may be at hand. Because in this political market theater, even passive investors must remain actively vigilant.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock