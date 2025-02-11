3 ETFs For Cybersecurity Investors As AI-Driven Threats Grow

Let's face it—cyber threats are evolving at breakneck speed. No digital system is completely safe from deepfake scams and sophisticated AI-powered hacks. And when a hacker managed to breach the Securities and Exchange Commission's official social media account in January 2024, it should have been a wake-up call for everyone.

This fast-evolving situation is creating opportunities for top cybersecurity companies to thrive. The best providers are gaining pricing power as demand for their services increase. For investors, now could be an excellent time to gain exposure to this high-growth sector. For those looking to invest in cybersecurity without picking individual stocks, ETFs can be a great option.

Here are three leading cybersecurity ETFs to consider:

Also Read: Cybercrime Surge Fuels Demand For Cybersecurity ETFs

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR: This ETF focuses on companies innovating in cybersecurity, from cloud security firms to threat detection specialists. With a competitive expense ratio of 0.45%, the ETF holds stocks of companies like Palo Alto Networks PANW, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and Datadog Inc. DDOG, some of the top names in data and cybersecurity.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG: BUG offers a concentrated portfolio of cybersecurity firms, including industry leaders in software, network security, and cyber defense, at an average annual cost of 0.5%. Top names in the portfolio are Check Point Software CHKP, Palo Alto, Zscaler ZS and Fortinet Inc. FTNT.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR: One of the largest cybersecurity ETFs, CIBR invests in firms that develop solutions to protect digital infrastructure and data. The expense ratio is 0.59% and the top names in its portfolio are Broadcom AVGO, Palo Alto, CrowdStrike and Cisco Systems CSCO.

Why Cybersecurity Is In the Limelight Once Again

An Alabama man, Eric Council Jr., admitted to hacking the SEC's X account on Jan. 9 last year to post a fake announcement about Bitcoin ETF approvals. The fraudulent tweet had sent Bitcoin soaring by over $1,000 before the SEC debunked it. Council, who used online aliases like "Ronin" and "Easymunny," now faces up to five years in prison for his role in the scheme.

But beyond the courtroom drama, this incident exposed glaring security vulnerabilities—even within institutions that regulate financial markets. It also served as a stark reminder of why cybersecurity remains a top priority for businesses, governments, and investors.

AI manipulation as a result of cyber and technology risks has emerged as a primary threat to business growth, according to a recent survey by insurer Chubb. Over 40% of executives ranked cyber threat monitoring as an essential function within their organizations.

The World Economic Forum highlights several key factors driving cybersecurity's increasing importance:

Hackers are leveraging AI technology to automate attacks and evade detection.

Geopolitical discords are fueling cyberwarfare and state-sponsored attacks.

Data protection regulations are tightening, forcing companies to invest more in security measures.

The SEC hack was another reminder that digital threats are here to stay. As cyberattacks grow more frequent and sophisticated, cybersecurity companies will continue playing a critical role in safeguarding businesses and institutions. Investing in cybersecurity ETFs offers a way to capitalize on this trend while spreading risk across multiple industry leaders.

With cyber defense becoming an ever-greater necessity, the question isn't whether cybersecurity stocks will grow—it's how much they'll grow.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock