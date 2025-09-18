Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, notably selling shares of Tempus AI Inc TEM and buying shares of Brera Holdings PLC BREA, Pony AI Inc PONY and Baidu Inc BIDU. These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the tech and AI sectors.

The Brera Holdings Trade

On Thursday, Ark Invest made a bold move by purchasing a total of 6,500,001 shares of Brera Holdings across multiple ETFs. The trades were executed through ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds.

This acquisition comes at a time when Brera Holdings’ stock closed at $24.90, marking a remarkable increase of 225.49% in its value. The total value of the shares acquired by Ark Invest amounts to approximately $161.85 million.

Solmate, the new identity of Brera Holdings, will become a Solana SOL/USD-based digital asset treasury and crypto infrastructure company, following an oversubscribed $300 million investment led by UAE-based Pulsar Group, the Solana Foundation, RockawayX, and ARK Invest, according to a press statement.

Solmate will focus on accumulating and staking Solana, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, deploying advanced Solana validator infrastructure in the UAE, and supporting the region's digital innovation goals. Marco Santori, former Kraken Chief Legal Officer, will serve as CEO, joined by economist Dr. Arthur Laffer and RockawayX CEO Viktor Fischer on the board, with two seats reserved for the Solana Foundation. Solmate will also continue operating Brera's existing multi-club sports ownership business.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest offloaded 43,157 shares of Tempus AI through its ARKK ETF. The transaction, valued at approximately $3.76 million, comes amid recent developments at Tempus AI.

The company has been in the spotlight after receiving 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its updated Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. Despite a marginal decline in stock price earlier in the week, Tempus AI has seen a positive trajectory, with HC Wainwright & Co. raising its price target to $98.

Tempus AI’s stock closed at $87.07 on Thursday, reflecting a slight increase of 0.72%. The company’s advancements in AI and precision medicine continue to draw investor interest. Notably, Ark sold 8,850 Tempus AI shares earlier on Wednesday.

The Pony AI Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ acquired 31,764 shares of Pony AI, amounting to a purchase valued at approximately $554,917. Pony AI, a leader in autonomous driving technology, reported a remarkable 75.9% year-over-year revenue growth in its second-quarter results. This growth was largely driven by its expanding Robotaxi services, positioning the company as a key player in the autonomous vehicle market.

The stock price of Pony AI remained unchanged at $17.47 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ark had purchased $1.5 million worth of the company’s stock.

The Baidu Trade

Ark Invest also added 5,033 shares of Baidu to its ARKQ ETF, with the transaction valued at approximately $680,713.

Baidu’s stock closed at $135.25 on Thursday, experiencing a slight dip of 1.87%. On Wednesday, the Wood-led firm acquired 5,164 shares of Baidu through ARKQ.

Other Key Trades:

Roku Inc ROKU : Ark Invest sold 47,474 shares through ARKK.

: Ark Invest sold 47,474 shares through ARKK. AeroVironment Inc AVAV : Ark Invest purchased 3,560 shares across ARKQ and ARKX.

: Ark Invest purchased 3,560 shares across ARKQ and ARKX. ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI : Ark Invest acquired 68,720 shares via ARKG.

: Ark Invest acquired 68,720 shares via ARKG. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT : Ark Invest bought 23,607 shares through ARKG.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Brera Holdings or Solmate checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock