What's Going On With Tempus AI Stock Monday?

Tempus AI Inc TEM stock is trading marginally lower on Monday, showing little movement after a 7% gain last week. On Friday, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on the artificial intelligence and precision medicine company, raising the price target to $98 from $90.

What To Know: The company recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its updated Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. The update enhances the device’s cardiac MR imaging analysis capabilities by allowing the generation of T1 and T2 inline maps directly from raw MRI data.

This new functionality provides clinicians with precise numerical values to detect conditions such as fibrosis, inflammation, or edema, which might otherwise go undetected. Per the company, The AI-enabled radiology of Tempus Pixel aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, empowering clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions and deliver personalized patient care.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TEM shares are trading lower by 1.28% to $85.27 Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $91.45 and a 52-week low of $31.36.

