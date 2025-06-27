June 27, 2025 10:48 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Offload Coinbase, Bets Big On SoFi Technologies

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, including the sale of shares in Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and Roblox Corp. RBLX.

Other trades include SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM and Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT.

The SoFi Trade: Ark Invest purchased a significant number of SoFi shares. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF bought 344,088 shares, and the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK acquired 1,978,022 shares. This move aligns with Ark’s continued interest in high-growth technology and financial sectors, as seen in their recent trades.

The value of the SoFi trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $39.89 million.

The COIN Trade: Ark Invest sold a significant number of Coinbase shares. ARKF sold 16,707 shares, and ARKK sold 96,022 shares. This move comes amid significant developments for Coinbase, with the company receiving a price target boost.

The value of the Coinbase trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $39.84 million.

The TSLA Trade: Ark Invest also made a significant purchase of Tesla shares. ARKF bought 41,992 shares of the electric vehicle company.

The value of the Tesla trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $13.6 million.

The RBLX Trade: Ark Invest also sold a significant number of Roblox shares. ARKK sold 129,061 shares of the online gaming platform.

The value of the Roblox trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $13.63 million.

Other Key Trades:

  • ARKK bought 46,668 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp.
  • ARKK bought 25,337 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.
  • Ark Invest bought 40,230 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc.
  • Ark Invest sold 1,454 shares of Elbit Systems Ltd from the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and 295 shares from the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com

ARKF Logo
ARKFARK Fintech Innovation ETF
$49.41-1.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$69.87-1.63%
ARKQ Logo
ARKQARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
$86.58-1.38%
ARKX Logo
ARKXARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF
$23.841.02%
BEAM Logo
BEAMBeam Therapeutics Inc
$16.91-1.34%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$351.00-6.42%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$434.100.55%
KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$45.379.77%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$105.670.64%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$17.222.68%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$322.71-0.94%
TWST Logo
TWSTTwist Bioscience Corp
$35.93-2.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved