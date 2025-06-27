Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Offload Coinbase, Bets Big On SoFi Technologies

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, including the sale of shares in Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and Roblox Corp. RBLX.

Other trades include SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM and Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT.

The SoFi Trade: Ark Invest purchased a significant number of SoFi shares. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF bought 344,088 shares, and the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK acquired 1,978,022 shares. This move aligns with Ark’s continued interest in high-growth technology and financial sectors, as seen in their recent trades.

The value of the SoFi trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $39.89 million.

The COIN Trade: Ark Invest sold a significant number of Coinbase shares. ARKF sold 16,707 shares, and ARKK sold 96,022 shares. This move comes amid significant developments for Coinbase, with the company receiving a price target boost.

The value of the Coinbase trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $39.84 million.

The TSLA Trade: Ark Invest also made a significant purchase of Tesla shares. ARKF bought 41,992 shares of the electric vehicle company.

The value of the Tesla trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $13.6 million.

The RBLX Trade: Ark Invest also sold a significant number of Roblox shares. ARKK sold 129,061 shares of the online gaming platform.

The value of the Roblox trade, calculated based on the latest closing price, is approximately $13.63 million.

Other Key Trades:

ARKK bought 46,668 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp.

ARKK bought 25,337 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc .

. Ark Invest bought 40,230 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Ark Invest sold 1,454 shares of Elbit Systems Ltd from the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and 295 shares from the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX .

