Chamath Palihapitiya Says S&P 500 index ETFs Need To Be 'Fixed' Or They Will End In 'Disaster' — Here Is What The Billionaire Investor Said

December 30, 2024 2:33 AM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was up 25.89% this year.
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF gained only 11.94% in 2024.

Financial market participants who prefer to invest in exchange-traded funds for their diversification benefits could be “in for a rude awakening,” says this venture capitalist, as the top ten stocks in the S&P 500 represent 40% of the index market capitalization.

What Happened: Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire investor, and former Facebook executive, explains that greater concentration in a few stocks increases the risks of investing.

He highlighted the inequality in the weight of the stocks within the S&P 500 index in an X post on Sunday and said, “If there is any market volatility, the lack of diversification could cause massive impairment.”

Kevin Gordon, the director and senior investment strategist at Charles Schwab shared a graphic showing the same.

However, this holds true for ETFs mirroring S&P 500’s weights. Spencer Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management, replied, to Palihapitiya’s post and said that “Equal weight ETF's are always available.” However, such ETfs also come with their rebalancing and tax costs,

See Also: Palantir Nearly 3X More Expensive Than Industry Average: PLTR Stock Zooms Over 395% Amid Overbought Conditions

Why It Matters: The following are the top ten stocks by index weight within the S&P 500 index. These stocks include the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks with various classes of their shares, along with Broadcom Inc AVGO and Berkshire Hathaway BRK. The information technology sector has the highest weightage among the top 10 S&P 500 constituents.

ConstituentSymbolSector
Apple IncAAPLInformation Technology
Nvidia CorpNVDAInformation Technology
Microsoft CorpMSFTInformation Technology
Amazon.com IncAMZNConsumer Discretionary
Meta Platforms IncMETACommunication Services
Alphabet Inc AGOOGLCommunication Services
Tesla IncTSLAConsumer Discretionary
Berkshire HathawayBRKFinancials
Alphabet Inc CGOOGCommunication Services
Broadcom IncAVGOInformation Technology
Source: S&PGlobal Website

For a market capitalization-weighted index, the weights are typically proportional to a company’s market cap, giving larger companies greater influence. However, an equal-weighted Index assigns the same weight to each constituent stock, regardless of its market size.

The S&P 500 Index has outperformed the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index this year and the same is the case with the ETFs tracking these indices. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up 25.89% this year, while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP gained only 11.94% in 2024.

Index/ETFSix MonthsYTD
S&P 500 Index9.05%25.89%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust9.11%25.89%
S&P 500 Equal Weight Index8.33%11.88%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF8.43%11.94%

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr

Read Next:

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In:
EquitiesNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsMarketsETFsChamath PalihapitiyaCharles SchwabKevin GordonSpencer HakimianTolou Capitalwhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved