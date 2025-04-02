Wall Street Rebounds Ahead Of Tariff Announcement, Small Caps Rally, Bitcoin Hits $87,000: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?

Wall Street extends gains on Wednesday, as investors remain resilient in their risk appetite despite the looming announcement of sweeping trade tariffs by President Donald Trump.

The president is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET on what he dubbed "Liberation Day," with expectations pointing to the imposition of tariffs around 20% on a broad range of goods.

The S&P 500 is up 0.8%, aiming for what could become its third consecutive positive session. The Nasdaq 100 is also rebounding strongly, rising 1.1%, while small-cap stocks outperform large caps, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1.5%.

Nearly all sectors are in the green, except defensive consumer staples. Consumer discretionary and tech lead the way in performance.

Treasury yields are on the rise, with the 30-year yield hitting 4.57%, up 5 basis points, dragging the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT down by 0.7%.

The latest ADP Employment Report showed a stronger-than-expected pace of private payroll growth in March, reinforcing the resilience of the U.S. labor market despite the tariff-related uncertainties.

In corporate news, The New York Times reported that Amazon.com Inc. AMZN submitted a last-ditch bid to acquire TikTok, the popular video app, as it nears an April deadline to separate from its Chinese owner or face a potential U.S. ban. Shares of the e-commerce giant rallied 2.4%.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3%, while gold and oil prices both gained 0.6%. Crypto sentiment remained positive, with Bitcoin BTC/USD surging 2.5% to trade above $87,000.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % chg Russell 2000 2,042.86 1.5% Nasdaq 100 19,650.79 1.1% Dow Jones 42,321.94 0.8% S&P 500 5,675.71 0.8% Updated at 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.9% to $566.04.

rose 0.9% to $566.04. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.8% to $422.89.

rose 0.8% to $422.89. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.2% to $478.34.

rallied 1.2% to $478.34. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.6% to 202.75.

rose 1.6% to 202.75. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 2.2%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 0.3%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

Tesla Inc. TSLA rallied over 4% despite reporting the worst quarterly deliveries in over two years and missing analyst estimates. Investors appear to be betting on the EV giant as a potential beneficiary of trade tariffs, given its entirely U.S.-based production.

rallied over 4% despite reporting the worst quarterly deliveries in over two years and missing analyst estimates. Investors appear to be betting on the EV giant as a potential beneficiary of trade tariffs, given its entirely U.S.-based production. GE Vernova Inc . GEV rose 5.9% after Susquehanna initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $411 price target.

. rose 5.9% after Susquehanna initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $411 price target. Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT surged 12% after receiving upgrades from both Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Deutsche Bank.

