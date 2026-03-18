XRP Eyes Breakout As $2 Resistance Comes Into Focus

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is approaching a key resistance zone near $2 as improving technicals and shifting market dynamics point to a potential breakout.

XRP's Technical Setup

XRP rose about 5% over the past week, boosting trader optimism as it nears a critical resistance level.

In a Mar. 17 podcast, crypto analyst Cryptoinsightuk said XRP is showing multiple signs of a potential bottom, though short-term volatility remains likely.

On higher timeframes, XRP maintains a bullish structure after breaking out of a multi-year accumulation range.

The price is holding support between $1.38 and $1.60, while the relative strength index has returned to oversold levels, a condition that has historically marked macro bottoms.

On lower timeframes, XRP is breaking out of its recent range. Holding support around $1.45–$1.51 could signal strength and open the path toward reclaiming $1.67 and higher levels.

The analyst also highlighted liquidity conditions, noting there is more liquidity positioned above current prices than below. A breakout, he said, could trigger a wave of short liquidations and accelerate upside momentum.

Key resistance sits between $1.85 and $2. A move above this range could fuel a sharper rally.

Altcoin Rotation In Focus

Cryptoinsightuk linked XRP's outlook to broader market trends, particularly a potential decline in Bitcoin dominance. If capital rotates from Bitcoin into altcoins, XRP could benefit.

He described the market as being in a "waiting phase," but said several indicators suggest a larger move in altcoins may be approaching.

From a macro perspective, the analyst also pointed to a possible rotation of capital from gold into crypto. Historically, gold has peaked before major Bitcoin rallies, and recent price action, with Bitcoin strengthening relative to gold, may support that trend.

Overall, the thesis suggests crypto remains undervalued and could be on the verge of expansion, driven by clearer regulation, growing institutional adoption and capital rotation, though timing remains uncertain.

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