Michael Saylor Claims Bitcoin Is Bigger Than Google And The US Navy Combined

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained fresh attention on Wednesday after Strategy executive chairman (NASDAQ: MSTR) Michael Saylor said the asset now consumes more power than the U.S. Navy and the combined infrastructure of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) .

Washington's Leadership Shift Sets A New Tone

Speaking at Binance Blockchain Week, Saylor said Bitcoin's rise from speculative instrument to "digital capital" accelerated once President Donald Trump positioned himself as the "Bitcoin president" and appointed crypto-friendly officials across the federal government.

He cited Vice President Vivek Ramaswamy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, SEC Chair Paul Atkins, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kelly Loeffler among those shaping a pro-digital-asset regulatory regime.

He said the shift marked a clear break from earlier administrations that discouraged banks from offering cryptocurrency services.

The new approach, he argued, has created alignment between policymakers, capital markets, and the technology sector.

Major Banks Reverse Course And Embrace Bitcoin

Saylor said the most surprising transformation came from the banking industry, which he described as historically "hostile" toward cryptocurrencies.

Within the past 12 months, he said firms including BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) , Citigroup (NYSE:C) , JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) , Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) , Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) , and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shifted from restrictive policies to active custody and lending services.

"Eight of the top ten banks now engage in crypto lending," he said, noting that the move reflects a 180-degree reversal in tone from regulators and supervisors.

He added that the rise of Bitcoin ETFs accelerated acceptance, highlighting BlackRock's IBIT fund (NASDAQ:IBIT) and calling it the most successful ETF launch to date.

Saylor's Claim: Bitcoin Outweighs U.S. Military And Big Tech

Saylor compared Bitcoin's infrastructure to major national and corporate systems, saying the network now consumes 24 gigawatts of energy, roughly equivalent to 24 nuclear reactors.

He claimed this exceeds the total energy used to operate the U.S. Navy.

He also claimed Bitcoin's total computation surpasses the combined data center capacity of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

He framed these comparisons not as criticism of institutions but as a measure of "how large digital capital has become as an engineered financial machine."

Bitcoin As The Foundation Of Digital Finance

Saylor said Bitcoin now acts as the base layer for digital finance because it offers global liquidity, broad custody access and a large economic footprint.

He also pointed to its highly engaged user base.

Strategy Inc. has accumulated roughly 650,000 BTC over five years, placing it among the largest corporate holders worldwide.

The company aims to surpass all S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) treasuries in the coming years, he added.

Saylor Argues Digital Capital Outperforms Cash Holdings

Saylor said traditional treasury strategies weaken companies because money markets return roughly 3%, while Bitcoin has delivered far higher long-term appreciation.

He argued that balance sheets built on fiat lose strength while Bitcoin-based structures gain strength over time.

He said Strategy Inc. raises capital between 6% and 12% and directs it into Bitcoin, which he believes will continue to outperform conventional assets.

Strategy Inc. Pushes Into Digital Credit

Saylor detailed the company's expansion into digital credit products backed by Bitcoin.

These securities convert volatile capital into steady dollar-based payouts while keeping Bitcoin reserves in place.

He discussed offerings such as Strife, Stride and Stretch.

Saylor described Stretch as the "first variable-rate preferred equity product ever issued," claiming it was engineered with the help of artificial intelligence after legal and banking teams said it could not be built.

He framed the credit program as a way to provide stable returns while building long-term exposure to Bitcoin's appreciation.

