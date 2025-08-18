Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Struggle But This Crypto Keeps Outperforming In The Dip

Bitcoin's BTC/USD recent breakdown below support has injected caution across the cryptocurrency market, but certain altcoins are displaying resilience.

According to market commentary from pseudonymous analyst EmperorBTC on Monday, Bitcoin failed to hold a key support level and warned that if a bearish retest plays out with low trading volume, price could slide further.

The next logical level for potential support, he suggested, would be near $110,000, down from the current $113,000 area.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, has also come under pressure.

After initially showing strength with a short-term long setup, ETH has dropped back into the consolidation range seen in early August.

A bearish retest of the range highs has left the asset vulnerable, with the analyst cautioning traders against "blind longing alts" while Bitcoin remains weak.

In contrast, Solana SOL/USD has shown signs of relative strength.

EmperorBTC highlighted that SOL has successfully defended both its quarterly and August opens across multiple tests, with a key support zone identified near $178–$180.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Diverge As ETH Takes The Lead BlackRock’s IBIT Shines

If the broader market stabilizes, he suggested Solana could mount a recovery toward the $230 level before year-end, drawing comparisons to Ethereum's past rallies.

Chainlink LINK/USD has also stood out among major tokens.

The asset gained 13% in a single day and held most of those gains, making it one of the strongest performers during the recent downturn.

The analyst noted that if Bitcoin steadies above $115,000, LINK could aim for the $29 level, though a deeper pullback remains possible if broader weakness continues.

Smaller tokens are also drawing speculative interest.

EmperorBTC pointed to Hype HYPE/USD as a "gamble" at long-term support, with low selling volume suggesting it could bounce if the overall market finds stability.

The analysis hints that Bitcoin's inability to reclaim support may dictate the next leg lower, but altcoins like Solana and Chainlink are emerging as potential leaders if conditions improve.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock