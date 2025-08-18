Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Diverge As ETH Takes The Lead BlackRock's IBIT Shines

Ethereum ETH/USD spot exchange-traded funds registered a record net inflow of $2.85 billion between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15, according to data from SoSoValue.

What Happened: The surge marks the largest weekly inflow on record for ETH products and underscores growing institutional appetite despite heightened market volatility.

By comparison, Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs attracted $548 million over the same period, with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT leading inflows at $888 million.

SoSoValue data shows total net assets for U.S.-listed Ethereum spot ETFs now stand at $28.15 billion, equal to 5.34% of Ethereum's market capitalization.

Bitcoin spot ETFs command $151.98 billion in net assets, representing 6.54% of Bitcoin's market cap.

Ethereum's inflows were led by BlackRock's ETHA ETF, which added $338.09 million on August 15, pushing its cumulative net inflow to $12.16 billion and total net assets to $15.69 billion.

Fidelity's FETH followed with $2.74 billion in cumulative inflows and $3.45 billion in net assets, while Grayscale's ETHE recorded $4.39 billion in cumulative net outflows to date.

Bitcoin ETF flows were similarly mixed.

IBIT’s IBIT $114.40 million daily inflow on August 15 boosted its cumulative net inflows to $58.67 billion, bringing its net assets to $87.85 billion.

Also Read: Fed Ends Specialized Crypto Bank Oversight, Folding It Into Normal Supervision

Grayscale's GBTC continued to shed capital, with $81.82 million in daily outflows and cumulative net redemptions of $23.80 billion, reducing its net assets to $21.04 billion.

The record inflows came during a turbulent week in crypto markets.

Why It Matters: QCP Capital noted that more than $400 million in long positions were liquidated overnight after Bitcoin slid from $118,000 to $115,000 and Ethereum dropped from $4,500 to $4,300.

"Although the sharp move during early Asia hours seemed abrupt, funding rates had been warning of trouble," QCP wrote, pointing to negative funding on Deribit as an early signal.

The firm added that risk reversals now favor puts across maturities, reflecting expectations of further downside ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.

Stella Zlatareva, dispatch editor at Nexo, said traders are positioning cautiously ahead of key macro events including the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday.

"Crypto markets are starting the week in pullback mode, as traders square positions ahead of a dense macro calendar," Zlatareva said. "Despite the dip, structural conviction remains intact. Institutional inflows, regulatory shifts, and steady ETF activity are reinforcing the view that crypto's trajectory is now shaped more by fundamentals than froth."

Zlatareva added that Ethereum remains an institutional favorite, consolidating above key support at $4,200.

Brevan Howard recently became the largest institutional holder of BlackRock's IBIT ETF with $2.3 billion in exposure, overtaking Goldman Sachs GS.

Major players such as Wells Fargo WFC, Harvard University, and Cantor Fitzgerald have also expanded their crypto-related equity stakes, reinforcing digital assets' status as mainstream institutional allocations.

Regulatory conditions are also shifting.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has retired its "Novel Activities Supervision Program," integrating digital asset oversight into its standard supervisory process.

Analysts view the move as a sign regulators are increasingly ready to normalize crypto activities within traditional banking frameworks.

With Powell's Jackson Hole remarks expected Friday, markets are bracing for potential volatility.

Traders say a cautious or hawkish tone could weigh on risk assets, while a dovish message might reinvigorate demand across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and high-conviction altcoins.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock