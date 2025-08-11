Grant Forrest's 66 Opens Door To Golf's First Big Crypto Bonus

Grant Forrest secured his second DP World Tour title with a four-shot victory at the Nexo Championship, held from August 7–10 at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The win marked his first since the Hero Open in 2021 and was accompanied by a historic financial milestone, the first time cryptocurrency has been awarded as part of a DP World Tour event.

The 32-year-old Scot finished at eight under par, closing with a round of 72 on a par-72 layout measuring over 7,400 yards.

His victory was built on a commanding third round, where he shot a course record 66, seven birdies and one bogey, in windy and testing conditions.

That performance earned him a $10,000 bonus from sponsor Nexo and an additional $50,000 in NEXO tokens, making it the first crypto-based award in the Tour's history.

Forrest began the final day with a lead that briefly narrowed to two strokes after Todd Clements birdied the first hole.

However, momentum shifted at the fourth, where Forrest made his first birdie while Clements carded a triple bogey, extending the gap to five shots.

By the turn, Forrest had reached double digits under par and remained in control despite a bogey on the 12th.

The Scot closed out the final stretch with steady pars until the 18th, where he found rough and made a double bogey.

Despite this, his margin was more than enough to seal the win.

Joe Dean finished runner-up at four under, while Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan, and England's John Parry shared third at three under.

Only nine players in the 144-man field finished under par for the week.

The Nexo Championship is part of the DP World Tour's Closing Swing series, with Forrest's victory moving him to the top of the rankings ahead of the season-ending Danish Golf Championship.

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, is one of the sport's leading global circuits, hosting events across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Forrest, ranked 294th in the world prior to the event, described the result as a significant turnaround in his season. His performance was acknowledged in a video call with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose family-owned course hosted the event.

The final leaderboard reflected the challenging playing conditions, with the Aberdeenshire links course testing players throughout the week.

