August 8, 2025 4:11 PM 2 min read

Michael Saylor Responds To US Gold Tariffs: 'Bitcoin Lives In Cyberspace, No Tariffs In Cyberspace'

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

As the Trump administration imposes tariffs on imported gold, Strategy MSTR Executive Chairman Michael Saylor offered a sharp contrast between physical and digital stores of value, stating, “Bitcoin lives in cyberspace, no tariffs in cyberspace.”

Speaking with Bloomberg on Friday, Saylor framed the development as a turning point that reinforces Bitcoin's BTC/USD advantages over traditional hard assets.

The U.S. government's decision to apply tariffs on imported gold bars is sending tremors through the precious metals market.

For Saylor, the move strengthens the case for Bitcoin as a modern alternative to gold.

He argued that Bitcoin's digital, weightless nature makes it immune to trade barriers and physical limitations, positioning it as the superior monetary asset in a globalized world.

Saylor noted that unlike gold, Bitcoin doesn't require storage, shipping or customs clearance.

"You can settle anywhere with anybody in a few minutes," he said, contrasting the efficiency of crypto settlement with the sluggish, weighty logistics of physical gold.

He believes this will further accelerate institutional migration from gold to Bitcoin.

His remarks come as Strategy continues to build out a range of Bitcoin-backed financial products, including structured yield instruments and tokenized debt offerings to attract both retail and institutional capital.

But it was his response to the gold tariffs that drew the strongest line between Bitcoin and its analog counterpart.

"The digital version of gold is better than actual physical gold," Saylor said, adding that the new policy will "catalyze a new wave of institutional adoption of Bitcoin."

Photo: Shutterstock

