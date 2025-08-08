Can A Crypto Quant Firm Scale Like A Hedge Fund? Algoz Thinks, So Here's The Data

Algoz, a crypto-focused quantitative asset manager, announced on Friday that it crossed $100 million in assets under management (AUM) during the first half of 2025.

The firm is now actively managing over 50 self-managed accounts (SMAs), signaling growing traction and scalability in crypto quant investing.

Founded in 2017, Algoz specializes in algorithmic trading strategies for digital assets.

The firm accelerated its growth in early 2024 following the launch of Quant Pro, an off-exchange settlement platform aimed at reducing counterparty risk.

Later that year, Algoz integrated with Zodia Custody's Interchange system, adopting segregated cold wallets to maintain asset security while supporting efficient collateral trading.

Algoz attributes much of its recent growth to its execution infrastructure.

The firm's proprietary systems for order management, risk mitigation, and automated strategy deployment have allowed it to handle dozens of SMAs with tailored risk profiles at an institutional scale.

Further strengthening its institutional alignment, Algoz became a registered Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the National Futures Association (NFA).

This regulatory status marks a step toward increased transparency and accountability for institutional clients.

"The amount of accounts we're currently handling proves that we were successful in mitigating counterparty risk while also enhancing trade transparency," said Tal Teperberg, co-founder and CEO of Algoz.

Going forward, Algoz plans to roll out new products in the third quarter of 2025 and expand its strategic partnerships, aiming to increase its capacity to $500 million in AUM.

