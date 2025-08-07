Ripple Acquires Rail For $200 Million To Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Ripple XRP/USD on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire Rail, a stablecoin-powered global payments firm, for $200 million.

The deal is designed to strengthen Ripple's position in enterprise blockchain-based payments by integrating Rail's back-end infrastructure and virtual account capabilities into its existing suite of regulated services.

Rail specializes in enabling international business payments using stablecoins and is forecasted to process over 10% of the $36 billion in projected B2B stablecoin flows this year.

By combining forces, Ripple and Rail aim to create a comprehensive platform for stablecoin-based payments, targeting enterprise customers who require streamlined access to crypto-native transaction rails.

Ripple currently offers a payment infrastructure with over 60 regulatory licenses and supports digital asset liquidity across assets like RLUSD and XRP.

With Rail's addition, the company plans to provide expanded stablecoin pay-in and pay-out options, automated treasury tools, and reduced barriers to entry for clients who may not want to hold crypto directly.

Ripple President Monica Long said the acquisition reflects the company's strategy to meet growing global demand for digital asset settlement.

"Stablecoins are becoming a core part of the global payments landscape," she noted, adding that the integration will help businesses move money more efficiently across borders.

The joint platform will offer services such as third-party and internal treasury payment support, access to high-value liquidity, and API-based integration for always-on operations.

Clients will also benefit from a built-in multi-bank partner network that increases resiliency and redundancy in global coverage.

Rail CEO Bhanu Kohli emphasized that Ripple's involvement would help accelerate the adoption of stablecoin infrastructure among enterprises.

"Together, we're excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally," he said.

This acquisition follows Ripple's broader expansion strategy, with over $3 billion invested in M&A and strategic growth to date.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

