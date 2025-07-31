GEMtrust DAO's newly launched digital commodity, GEM DiCom, is making a bold case for tokenized gemstones as an alternative to traditional hard assets.

Speaking with Benzinga, Helmut Bauer, chief marketing officer of GEMtrust, explained why the team chose gemstones, often criticized for lacking liquidity and transparency, over widely trusted assets like gold.

"Gold has been integrated into financial systems for decades, but gemstones were left behind due to transparency issues," Bauer said. "With blockchain and our data-first approach, we've solved the problem that excluded gemstones from serious investment portfolios for so long."

GEM DiCom is not a stablecoin.

It's a market-driven digital asset, transparently tied to certified gemstone reserves stored in Swiss vaults.

Unlike traditional tokenized commodities, it doesn't offer redemption or price guarantees. Instead, value is derived from audited real-world gemstone reserves, with proof-of-reserve, expert certification and immutable documentation forming the foundation of the token's integrity.

According to Bauer, what sets GEM DiCom apart is its approach to standardizing the gemstone market using blockchain to deliver real-time data.

This "digital melting" process gives investors direct exposure to historically resilient gemstones, without relying on trust in centralized intermediaries. "The system is designed to eliminate the need for trust altogether," he said.

Each gemNFT is backed by three independently verified documents: a lab certificate from renowned institutions like Germany's DSEF or Switzerland's Gübelin, a value appraisal from a court-recognized expert and a deposit confirmation from Helveticor, a high-security Swiss vault.

These are bundled into a sealed "GemUnit," and all metadata is recorded immutably on-chain.

While token holders don't have legal redemption rights to the physical gemstones, Bauer said recourse is guaranteed through structural transparency, DAO enforcement mechanisms and real-time asset verification.

From a macroeconomic perspective, GEMtrust positions GEM DiCom as a value-preserving instrument for an era defined by fiat erosion, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and regulated token ecosystems.

"The conversation is shifting from return on investment to return of investment," Bauer noted. "In that equation, real, scarce assets like gemstones play a critical role,” he said.

