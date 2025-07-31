Ethereum ETFs, Treasury Companies Now Hold Over $32B In ETH: Here's What's Driving The Frenzy

Corporate treasuries and spot ETFs are rapidly consolidating their hold on Ethereum ETH/USD, with combined on-chain and off-chain holdings now surpassing $32 billion.

Data compiled by SER shows that 64 entities, spanning publicly listed firms, exchanges, DeFi protocols, nonprofits and governments, collectively hold 2.73 million ETH in their treasuries, valued at over $10.5 billion.

This marks a notable shift in asset allocation strategies, particularly as companies like Bitmine Immersion Tech BMNR, SharpLink Gaming SBET, and Ether Machine now individually surpass the Ethereum Foundation in ETH holdings.

Bitmine alone controls 625,000 ETH, followed by SharpLink with 438,200 ETH and Ether Machine with 334,800 ETH.

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have seen explosive growth, with net inflows totaling $5.38 billion over a 19-day streak that began on July 3.

This matches a prior record streak from May but significantly exceeds it in dollar terms.

BlackRock's ETHA fund leads the pack, pulling in $4.19 billion during this run and controlling over 3 million ETH — about 2.5% of total ETH supply.

Altogether, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs now hold approximately 5.7 million ETH, valued near $22 billion.

That figure represents 4.7% of Ethereum's circulating supply, per data from CoinGlass.

These allocations make ETFs the single largest collective holder of ETH assets, outpacing even corporate treasuries.

Why It Matters: This trend of institutional accumulation has been supported by recent regulatory shifts.

On Tuesday, the U.S. SEC approved in-kind redemptions for crypto ETFs, allowing authorized participants to exchange ETH and BTC directly for ETF shares, rather than cash, a move that aligns the structure of crypto funds with traditional markets and improves tax efficiency.

Additionally, BlackRock received acknowledgment from the SEC for its 19b-4 filing to enable staking within its ETH ETF, setting the stage for a new layer of yield-generating exposure for institutional investors.

Standard Chartered's digital assets head Geoffrey Kendrick predicts ETH treasuries could grow to control as much as 10% of the total supply, citing yield-generating opportunities like staking and deeper DeFi integration.

However, analysts at Bernstein caution that staking strategies, while lucrative, come with liquidity and smart contract risk.

The current momentum underscores a new phase for Ethereum, not only as a tech stack for decentralized applications but increasingly as a yield-bearing, institutionally held financial asset.

