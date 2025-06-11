Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Hold Steady, Dogecoin Spikes 4% Ahead Of Inflation Data

Cyptocurrencies are consolidating on Wednesday morning as the market awaits the latest Consumer Price Inflation data report.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,282 -0.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,766 +2.7% Solana SOL/USD $164.78 +3.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.32 +1.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1999 +4.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000132 +1.6%

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle emphasized the importance of the $109,000 level for Bitcoin, suggesting that holding this support could mark the beginning of price discovery.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez identified the key support zone for BTC between $106,090 and $102,770, warning that losing this range could shift momentum.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed to a bearish divergence in Bitcoin dominance, indicating a potential trend reversal that could lead to broader altcoin strength.

Altcoin Sherpa noted that Bitcoin is currently in a risky zone, with a potential pullback from the red supply area.

Still, he maintains a bullish outlook on higher time frames, viewing any dips as buying opportunities — so long as no decisive breakdown occurs.

On the bearish end, trader Roman issued a stronger warning, citing multiple red flags: macro and local bearish divergences, weak price action, distribution signals, and overbought stochastic indicators. He believes a significant drop could catch many off guard.

Image: Shutterstock