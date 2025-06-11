Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Hold Steady, Dogecoin Spikes 4% Ahead Of Inflation Data

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 1.4% to $3.566 trillion.
- One analyst sees $109,000 as key Bitcoin support before price discovery; another warns of a possible pullback.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Cyptocurrencies are consolidating on Wednesday morning as the market awaits the latest Consumer Price Inflation data report.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$109,282
|-0.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,766
|+2.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$164.78
|+3.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.32
|+1.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1999
|+4.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000132
|+1.6%
Notable Developments:
- Ethereum Derives Value From Driving Tokenization, Stablecoin Growth: Bernstein
- Web3 Will Reach Mass Adoption When Tech Becomes Invisible, Says Trust Wallet CEO
- Will XRP Break Above $2.40 To Signal A Trend Reversal?
- Cango Sheds Chinese Operations In Pivot To Global Bitcoin Mining
- Data Ownership Reimagined: Flock.io Founder On Why Users Will Profit From Their Data In The Coming Years
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle emphasized the importance of the $109,000 level for Bitcoin, suggesting that holding this support could mark the beginning of price discovery.
Chart analyst Ali Martinez identified the key support zone for BTC between $106,090 and $102,770, warning that losing this range could shift momentum.
Analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed to a bearish divergence in Bitcoin dominance, indicating a potential trend reversal that could lead to broader altcoin strength.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Altcoin Sherpa noted that Bitcoin is currently in a risky zone, with a potential pullback from the red supply area.
Still, he maintains a bullish outlook on higher time frames, viewing any dips as buying opportunities — so long as no decisive breakdown occurs.
On the bearish end, trader Roman issued a stronger warning, citing multiple red flags: macro and local bearish divergences, weak price action, distribution signals, and overbought stochastic indicators. He believes a significant drop could catch many off guard.
Read Next:
- Michael Saylor’s MSTR Could Be ‘Hit Hard’ If BTC Tumbles: Strategy Is ‘High-Stakes And Risky Now, But So Far, It’s Working,’ Says Analyst
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.