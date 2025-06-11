June 11, 2025 6:30 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Hold Steady, Dogecoin Spikes 4% Ahead Of Inflation Data

Zinger Key Points

Cyptocurrencies are consolidating on Wednesday morning as the market awaits the latest Consumer Price Inflation data report.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$109,282-0.2%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,766+2.7%
Solana SOL/USD$164.78+3.6%
XRP XRP/USD$2.32+1.3%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1999+4.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000132+1.6%

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle emphasized the importance of the $109,000 level for Bitcoin, suggesting that holding this support could mark the beginning of price discovery.

Chart analyst Ali Martinez identified the key support zone for BTC between $106,090 and $102,770, warning that losing this range could shift momentum.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed to a bearish divergence in Bitcoin dominance, indicating a potential trend reversal that could lead to broader altcoin strength.

Altcoin Sherpa noted that Bitcoin is currently in a risky zone, with a potential pullback from the red supply area.

Still, he maintains a bullish outlook on higher time frames, viewing any dips as buying opportunities — so long as no decisive breakdown occurs.

On the bearish end, trader Roman issued a stronger warning, citing multiple red flags: macro and local bearish divergences, weak price action, distribution signals, and overbought stochastic indicators. He believes a significant drop could catch many off guard.

