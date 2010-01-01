Benzinga Overnight Desk

Benzinga Overnight Desk

Benzinga Staff Writer

Trump &#39;No More Guilty&#39; For Claiming 2020 Election Was Stolen As Democrats Did In 3 Previous Polls, Says Peter Schiff
Trump 'No More Guilty' For Claiming 2020 Election Was Stolen As Democrats Did In 3 Previous Polls, Says Peter Schiff
Peter Schiff pointed out what he perceives as the Democratic Party's double standards when it comes to claims of election fraud in 2020.
&#39;Rich Dad Poor Dad&#39; Author Says This Is The Biggest Investment Bargain Right Now: &#39;2nd Most Used Commodity After Oil&#39;
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says This Is The Biggest Investment Bargain Right Now: '2nd Most Used Commodity After Oil'
Entrepreneur, businessman, and author Robert Kiyosaki, widely known for his “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book, has ignited discussions in the investment realm with a bold declaration on precious metals. 
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Defends &#39;Billionaire&#39; Tag In Senate Hearing: &#39;Yes I Have Billions Of Dollars, I Earned It&#39;
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Defends 'Billionaire' Tag In Senate Hearing: 'Yes I Have Billions Of Dollars, I Earned It'
Former Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz took offense at one particular aspect of 
Hindenburg Research Says &#39;Another Big One&#39; Coming After Adani Exposé: What Will It Be?
Hindenburg Research Says 'Another Big One' Coming After Adani Exposé: What Will It Be?
Short seller Hindenburg Research late on Wednesday hinted at yet another big report about possible corporate fraud. What Happened: Hindenburg, on its Twitter handle, posted: "New report soon—another big one," driving up the curiosity factor for thousands of online users.
Pence Refuses to Apologize for &#39;Maternity Leave&#39; Joke At Buttigieg Even After White House Rap
Pence Refuses to Apologize for 'Maternity Leave' Joke At Buttigieg Even After White House Rap
Mike Pence defended his controversial "maternity leave" quip directed at Pete Buttigieg, saying the transportation secretary "can't take a joke," even after the White House said the former vice president should apologize for his "homophobic" remar
Bank Touted By Jim Cramer As &#39;Very Good&#39; Reportedly Considers Sale Among Other Options
Bank Touted By Jim Cramer As 'Very Good' Reportedly Considers Sale Among Other Options
San Francisco-based First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is reportedly weighing strategic options following
Disney+ Prices Up, Marvel Sequels Down? Bob Iger Gives Sneak Peek Of Plans Ahead
Disney+ Prices Up, Marvel Sequels Down? Bob Iger Gives Sneak Peek Of Plans Ahead
Robert Iger, who returned as CEO of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) late last year, hinted at what may l
MrBeast Declares $100K Giveaway After Fans Help Tidy Up Feastables Displays: &#39;What Charity Should I Donate To?
MrBeast Declares $100K Giveaway After Fans Help Tidy Up Feastables Displays: 'What Charity Should I Donate To?
Popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, declared he would donate money to charity after his fans helped rearrange his branded chocolate bars at retail shopping outle
Nord Stream Blasts Carried Out By Pro-Ukrainian Putin &#39;Opponents,&#39; New US Intel Reveals: NYT
Nord Stream Blasts Carried Out By Pro-Ukrainian Putin 'Opponents,' New US Intel Reveals: NYT
The Nord Stream blasts that happened in September 2022 were reportedly carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to new U.S.
Goldman Sachs Star Trader Who Out-Earned CEO Solomon Quits Bank: Report
Goldman Sachs Star Trader Who Out-Earned CEO Solomon Quits Bank: Report
Joe Montesano, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE: GS) head of equity trading for the Americas, is reportedly leaving 
Tesla&#39;s 1st Made-In-Mexico Cars Could Roll Out Next Year, Says Official
Tesla's 1st Made-In-Mexico Cars Could Roll Out Next Year, Says Official
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first batch of cars made at Giga Mexico could start rolling out in 2024, a Mexican govern
SoftBank&#39;s Arm Reportedly Eyes Raising At Least $8B In US IPO This Year
SoftBank's Arm Reportedly Eyes Raising At Least $8B In US IPO This Year
U.K.
iPhone 15&#39;s Rumoured USB-C Cables Might Come With A Big Catch, Says Apple Leaker
iPhone 15's Rumoured USB-C Cables Might Come With A Big Catch, Says Apple Leaker
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) doesn't look like it's willing to let go of its "closed garden" policy even though leaked reports indicate it might finally scrap its
Jeff Bezos Shopping For Something Big Again? Amazon Founder Reportedly To Consider Bid For This NFL Team
Jeff Bezos Shopping For Something Big Again? Amazon Founder Reportedly To Consider Bid For This NFL Team
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly moving closer to adding a professional sports franchise to his list of big businesses. 
ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Back Up After Brief Outage
ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Back Up After Brief Outage
ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based Chatbot from OpenAI, and its parent site were back up early on Wednesday after they appeared to be down for hundreds of users the previous night. Benzinga verified that the ChatGPT and OpenAI websites were operational again in India and Japan after suffering a brief outage.
BREAKING: 2 Dead In Michigan State University Shooting
BREAKING: 2 Dead In Michigan State University Shooting
At least two people are reported dead and one injured at a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday evening. Shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
Moving Past Trump? Koch-Backed Group Pushes For President Who Represents &#39;New Chapter&#39;
Moving Past Trump? Koch-Backed Group Pushes For President Who Represents 'New Chapter'
An influential network backed by billionaire Charles Koch is looking to convince conservatives to move past Donald Trump as a presidential candidate f
Why Paul Krugman Thinks Common Brazil-Argentina Currency Is A &#39;Terrible Idea&#39;
Why Paul Krugman Thinks Common Brazil-Argentina Currency Is A 'Terrible Idea'
Nobel laureate and noted economist Paul Krugman has poured cold water on the concept of a shared currency between Brazil and Argentina, c
Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut Over 3,000 Jobs In Coming Week
Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut Over 3,000 Jobs In Coming Week
Elon Musk&#39;s Latest Woe: Why &#39;Twitter Down&#39; Is Trending On Twitter Right Now
Elon Musk's Latest Woe: Why 'Twitter Down' Is Trending On Twitter Right Now
The social media service Twitter is reported to be down for several users across the world on Wednesday evening. Over 10,000 people reported the service was not functioning as expected for them on Downdetector, a platform that tracks the status of websites and apps.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved