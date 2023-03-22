ñol


Hindenburg Research Says 'Another Big One' Coming After Adani Exposé: What Will It Be?

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 22, 2023 10:27 PM | 1 min read
Short seller Hindenburg Research late on Wednesday hinted at yet another big report about possible corporate fraud.

What Happened: Hindenburg, on its Twitter handle, posted: "New report soon—another big one," driving up the curiosity factor for thousands of online users.

Although it was not immediately clear what Hindenburg's latest subject would be, Twitter users' guesses ranged from a U.S. bank — given the ongoing crisis — to something linked to the wild world of cryptocurrencies.

See Also: Adani Hires Top US Law Firm To Settle Dust After Hindenburg Allegations: Report

Why It Matters: Hindenburg in January published a report presenting allegations that India's Adani Group has been engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades, leading to a tumble in stock prices of the conglomerate's companies and a legal back-and-forth between the two parties.

 

