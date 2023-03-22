Short seller Hindenburg Research late on Wednesday hinted at yet another big report about possible corporate fraud.

What Happened: Hindenburg, on its Twitter handle, posted: "New report soon—another big one," driving up the curiosity factor for thousands of online users.

Although it was not immediately clear what Hindenburg's latest subject would be, Twitter users' guesses ranged from a U.S. bank — given the ongoing crisis — to something linked to the wild world of cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: Hindenburg in January published a report presenting allegations that India's Adani Group has been engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades, leading to a tumble in stock prices of the conglomerate's companies and a legal back-and-forth between the two parties.