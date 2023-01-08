ñol

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut Over 3,000 Jobs In Coming Week

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2023 9:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS is gearing up to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. 
  • The investment bank will reportedly zero in on its core trading and banking units for most of the job cuts.
  • Goldman Sachs didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.
  • A Semafor report in December said the bank was planning to lay off 4,000 workers as it struggles to meet profitability targets in a difficult economic environment.
  • Goldman's headcount was more than 49,000 as of Sept. 30 — a 34% jump since the end of 2018, as per the report.
  • The bank has said that it expects global mergers & acquisition deals to pick up steam in the second half of this year.
  • The last time Goldman planned a layoff of this scale came after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, as per Bloomberg.

