The Nord Stream blasts that happened in September 2022 were reportedly carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to new U.S. intelligence, which was thin on other details.

What Happened: U.S. officials said there was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top aides were involved in the explosion, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, even though they were viewed by some as having the most logical potential motive.

A top adviser to Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted that Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic sea mishap and did not have any information about "pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups."

Intelligence officials said the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, or both, who did not appear to be working for military or intelligence services, as per the Times.

However, they added that it was possible the perpetrators received specialized government training in the past.

Why It Matters: The Times report mentions that the officials declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence or how it was obtained, but added that "there are no firm conclusions about it."

The Nord Stream blasts have been the subject of massive speculation as investigators have been unable to solve the mystery seven months after the incident and a year after the Russia-Ukraine war.

An award-winning U.S. investigative journalist last month alleged the United States was responsible for the explosions, although the White House rubbished it.

Russia, meanwhile, has maintained a stance that accuses European countries of trying to hide the results of their investigations.

