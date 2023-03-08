Popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, declared he would donate money to charity after his fans helped rearrange his branded chocolate bars at retail shopping outlets such as WalMart.

What Happened: "To show how grateful I am to everyone that helped tiddy [sic] things up I’m going to donate $100,000 to charity," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"What charity should I donate to?" he asked his followers.

Responses trickled in, ranging from asks for a children's hospital and an organization that enables gaming for disabled kids.

Why It Matters: Donaldson, who has over 130 million followers on YouTube, earlier this month asked his followers to help rearrange messy displays of Feastables at Walmart and other retail outlets.

It received tremendous response, as fans tweeted images of themselves from stores and even bought some chocolate bars in support.

In January, Donaldson said he paid for a thousand people to get cataract surgeries with the help of a non-profit.

He made an estimated $54 million in 2021, according to Forbes.

