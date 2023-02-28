Apple Inc AAPL doesn't look like it's willing to let go of its "closed garden" policy even though leaked reports indicate it might finally scrap its Lightning Port on upcoming iPhone models.

What Happened: Anonymous Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who correctly predicted Apple's Dynamic Island ahead of its release among other features, said on Tuesday that a USB-C under the "Made For iPhone" certification program is underway.

The leaker added that cables without MFI labels would have limited capacity with data transfers and charging speeds.

The upside, they added, is that third-party MFI cables will be much cheaper than Apple's USB-C cords and in theory, could be used for Android phones as well.

Why It Matters: Apple’s smartphones come with the proprietary Lightning port, introduced in September 2012. The shift to USB-C was pushed by a European Union mandate, although tech reviewers pondered if Apple would look at "port-less" charging in the near future.

The iPad began transitioning away from the lightning port in 2018. In September 2021, Apple announced the new iPad mini with a USB-C charging port.

Lightning has since then been mainly found on iPhones, although it is also the connector for charging AirPods cases.

