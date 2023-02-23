Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly moving closer to adding a professional sports franchise to his list of big businesses.

What Happened: Bezos has hired New York-based Allen & Company to evaluate a possible bid for the Washington Commanders, who play in the National Football League, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The publication said it was unclear if Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, would make a bid to purchase the team from current owner Daniel Snyder.

Why It Matters: Bezos’s reported move comes against the backdrop of the Commanders facing a lot of scrutinies, including recent allegations of "purposefully” withholding ticket revenue “that's meant to be shared with the rest of the league” and past ones over workplace culture and sexual misconduct.

In March 2021, Snyder became the sole owner of the Commanders when he bought a 40.5% stake from its three minority owners.

Last month, rumors emerged about Bezos considering selling the Washington Post to buy the Commanders. He had purchased the news outlet for $250 million a decade ago.

In December, Amazon snapped up exclusive streaming rights for NFL’s Thursday Night.