Elon Musk's Latest Woe: Why 'Twitter Down' Is Trending On Twitter Right Now

The social media service Twitter is reported to be down for several users across the world on Wednesday evening.

Over 10,000 people reported the service was not functioning as expected for them on Downdetector, a platform that tracks the status of websites and apps.

The hashtag "#TwitterDown" was also trending on Twitter itself as users of the social media platform flagged several issues they were facing.

Benzinga independently verified several Twitter services were disrupted including the mobile app, web login and the notification feature becoming dysfunctional.

Billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October and has since brought a host of changes to the platform.

