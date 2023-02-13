BREAKING: 2 Dead In Michigan State University Shooting

- At least two people are reported dead and one injured at a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday evening.
- Shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
- Multiple Victims have been confirmed, according to an alert issued by MSU Police and Public Safety On Twitter.
