ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Down For Hundreds Of Users

- ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based Chatbot from OpenAI, appeared to be down for hundreds of users late on Tuesday.
- Benzinga verified that the ChatGPT and OpenAI websites were not functional in India and Japan.
- A message on the landing page read: "Our services aren't available right now. We're working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon."
- There were 301 outage reports noted on Downdetector.com related to OpenAI at 9:52 p.m. EST.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
