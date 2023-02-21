ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Down For Hundreds Of Users

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based Chatbot from OpenAI, appeared to be down for hundreds of users late on Tuesday.

Benzinga verified that the ChatGPT and OpenAI websites were not functional in India and Japan.

A message on the landing page read: "Our services aren't available right now. We're working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon."

There were 301 outage reports noted on Downdetector.com related to OpenAI at 9:52 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story that will be updated.