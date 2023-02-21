ñol


ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Down For Hundreds Of Users

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2023 10:01 PM | 26 seconds read
ChatGPT, OpenAI Websites Down For Hundreds Of Users
  • ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based Chatbot from OpenAI, appeared to be down for hundreds of users late on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga verified that the ChatGPT and OpenAI websites were not functional in India and Japan.
  • A message on the landing page read: "Our services aren't available right now. We're working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon."
  • There were 301 outage reports noted on Downdetector.com related to OpenAI at 9:52 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

