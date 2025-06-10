Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images

Shutterstock Inc SSTK shares are rising in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced shareholder approval for its proposed merger with Getty Images Holdings, Inc GETY.

What To Know: At a special meeting on Tuesday, Shutterstock’s shareholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement between the company and Getty Images, with approximately 82% voting in favor.

“We are very pleased that our stockholders recognize the compelling rationale of this transaction and look forward to the successful completion of our merger with Getty Images,” said Paul Hennessy, CEO of Shutterstock.

“Our complementary strengths will allow us to better serve customers while also delivering exceptional value to our partners, contributors and stockholders in a fast-evolving and competitive environment.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

SSTK, GETY Price Action: Tuesday after-hours at publication, Shutterstock shares were up 10.53% at $20.99 and Getty was up 11.24% at $1.88, according to Benzinga Pro.

