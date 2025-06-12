June 12, 2025 10:14 AM 2 min read

GameStop Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of GameStop Corp GME are falling Thursday after the company announced plans for a private offering.

What To Know: GameStop said it intends to offer $1.75 billion of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 to institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day window to buy up to an additional $250 million of the notes.

GameStop expects to use the net proceeds to make investments aligned with its investment policy, as well as for potential acquisitions. GameStop recently announced that its board unanimously approved an update to its investment strategy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

The proposed private offering comes on the heels of the company’s first-quarter results. GameStop reported mixed results for the first quarter with revenue of $732.4 million, below analyst estimates of $754.24 million, and adjusted earnings per share coming in at 17 cents, above estimates of four cents.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, but disclosed that it used cash to purchase 4,710 Bitcoin after the quarter closed.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated coverage on GameStop with an Underperform rating and price target of $13.50 earlier this week. The analyst expects to see continued declines in the company's core business, and noted that the company’s Bitcoin strategy won’t be enough to turn things around.

“It is difficult to understand why any investor would be willing to pay more than 2x cash value for the possibility of GameStop converting more of its cash into Bitcoin, especially since these investors could invest in Bitcoin or a Bitcoin ETF themselves,” Pachter said.

GME Price Action:  GameStop shares were down 19% at $23.14 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Lyonstock/Shutterstock.

GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$23.17-18.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.14
Growth
88.66
Quality
Not Available
Value
52.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved