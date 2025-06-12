Oracle Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Oracle Corp ORCL shares are rising Thursday after the company beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter and highlighted “skyrocketing” demand. Multiple analysts raised price targets following the company’s quarterly results.

What Happened: Oracle reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $15.9 billion versus estimates of $15.58 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.70 versus estimates of $1.64, per Benzinga Pro.

Revenue climbed 11% on a year-over-year basis as demand for the company’s cloud infrastructure soared. Oracle said MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure grew 115% quarter-over-quarter. Cloud infrastructure revenue increased 52% year-over-year and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) consumption revenue grew 62% in the fourth quarter.

“We currently have 23 MultiCloud datacenters live with 47 more being built over the next 12 months. We expect triple-digit MultiCloud revenue growth to continue in FY26,” said Larry Ellison, chairman and CTO of Oracle.

“We expect OCI consumption revenue to grow even faster in FY26. OCI revenue growth rates are skyrocketing—so is demand.”

Remaining performance obligations were $138 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 41% year-over-year.

On the earnings call following the print, Oracle guided for total revenue of at least $67 billion in fiscal 2026. Total cloud growth rate is expected to accelerate to 40% in fiscal 2026, up from 24% growth in fiscal 2025.

Analyst Changes: Several analysts significantly raised price target forecasts after shares surged following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $130 to $190.

WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $195 to $246.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $156 to $220.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $240.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $200 to $225.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 13.6% at $200.40 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Oracle stock has now gained approximately 20% over the past three months.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.