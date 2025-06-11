What's Going On With GameStop Stock Wednesday?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading lower Wednesday on the heels of the company’s first-quarter financial results. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: GameStop reported mixed results for the first quarter with revenue coming in at $732.4 million, below analyst estimates of $754.24 million, and adjusted earnings per share totaling 17 cents, above estimates of four cents.

GameStop said total revenue fell about 17% year-over-year as hardware and accessories revenue of $345.3 million was down from $505.3 million in the prior year’s quarter and software revenue declined from $239.7 million to $175.6 million. Meanwhile, Collectibles revenue increased from $136.8 million to $211.5 million year-over-year.

GameStop ended the period with approximately $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Subsequent to quarter’s end, the company used cash to buy 4,710 Bitcoin after GameStop’s board approved the crypto as a treasury reserve asset last quarter.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated GameStop with an Underperform rating and price target of $13.50.

Pachter expects to see continued declines in revenue in the company’s core business. Although he acknowledged that the Nintendo Switch 2 release could provide a “transitory bump,” he expects the trend in overall revenues to be lower.

“GME shares trade at a level that overlooks the many challenges ahead,” the Wedbush analyst said in a note to clients.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares traded down to around $28.30 following the print. The stock was bouncing back a bit Wednesday morning, last down 5.31% at $28.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.