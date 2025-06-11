Ouster Stock Is Surging Wednesday: Here's Why

Ouster Inc OUST shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced that its OS1 digital lidar was approved by the Department of Defense for use in unmanned aerial systems.

What To Know: Ouster said the Defense Innovation Unit completed a review of components and cybersecurity testing and approved and added the Ouster OS1 to the Blue unmanned aerial systems framework, a continuous approach aimed at scaling commercial unmanned aerial systems technology for the Department of Defense.

The framework is an approved list of interoperable, National Defense Authorization Act compliant components and software that provide options for government and industry partners related to unmanned aerial systems. The Ouster OS1 is the first high-resolution 3D lidar sensor approved under the framework.

“Ouster is committed to the responsible development of its products and has taken significant steps to secure its supply chain,” said Mark Frichtl CTO of Ouster.

“As a result, our OS1 sensor was officially added to the Blue UAS list, providing drones and other UAS with access to industrial-grade, high-fidelity spatial awareness for advanced perception and autonomous operation.”

How To Buy OUST Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Ouster – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

OUST Price Action: Ouster shares are up approximately 115% over the past three months. The stock was up 16.5% at $18.67 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: MacroEcon/Shutterstock.