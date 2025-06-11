June 11, 2025 1:03 PM 2 min read

Quantum Computing Stocks Are Rallying Wednesday: What's Fueling The Momentum?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Quantum computing stocks are getting a boost Wednesday morning following comments from Nvidia’s Jensen Huang at a developer conference.

What Happened: Huang appears to be turning more bullish on quantum computing after he suggested that quantum computers are getting close to being able to solve unique problems at Nvidia’s GTC developer conference in Paris on Wednesday, per CNBC.

Quantum computers are “reaching an inflection point,” Huang reportedly said, adding that the technology could be able to offer solutions to “interesting problems” in the next few years.

The optimistic commentary represents a big shift from January, in which Huang suggested at CES 2025 that quantum computing could be two decades away from practical use. His comments at the consumer technology event sparked a major sell-off in quantum-related stocks.

At the GTC event on Wednesday, the Nvidia CEO said he’s been impressed by the quantum computing community and highlighted Nvidia’s own quantum computing solution Cuda Q, an open-source quantum development platform aimed at enabling useful, large-scale quantum computing applications.

Quantum Computing Inc QUBT was leading the charge in quantum stocks Wednesday, last up about 28.9% at $19.51. Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI shares were up about 9.7% at $12.33, IonQ Inc IONQ shares were flat at $39.65 and shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS were slightly down 1.49% at $16.68, according to Benzinga Pro.

Several major tech companies have announced quantum initiatives including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. IBM on Tuesday announced plans to build the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.

QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$19.0525.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.79
Growth
38.43
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$39.44-0.75%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$16.52-2.42%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$12.238.85%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved