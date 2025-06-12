Adobe Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised FY Guidance, Continued Investments In AI Innovation

Adobe Inc ADBE released financial results for the second quarter on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q2 Earnings: Adobe reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, beating estimates of $4.96 per share.

Total revenue was up 11% year-over-year as digital media revenue climbed 11% year-over-year and digital experience revenue increased 10% year-over-year. At the end of the quarter, Adobe had $19.69 billion in remaining performance obligations.

Adobe said it repurchased approximately 8.6 million shares during the second quarter. The company ended the period with $4.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Adobe’s AI innovation is transforming industries enabling individuals and enterprises to achieve unprecedented levels of creativity,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO of Adobe.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Palantir Stock When Marjorie Taylor Green Disclosed Buying, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Guidance: Adobe expects third-quarter revenue of $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion versus estimates of $5.87 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.15 to $5.20 per share versus estimates of $5.10 per share.

Adobe raised expectations for full-year 2025 revenue to $23.5 to $23.6 billion, up from prior guidance of $23.3 billion to $23.55 billion. Adobe also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $20.50 to $20.70 per share, up from a prior guidance range of $20.20 to $20.50 per share.

According to Benzinga Pro, analysts are anticipating full-year revenue of $23.44 billion and full-year earnings of $20.36 per share.

“We continue to invest in AI innovation across our customer groups to enhance value realization and expand the universe of customers we serve,” said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO of Adobe.

Adobe’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were down 1.49% in after-hours, trading at $407.50 at the time of publication Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Mats Wiklund/Shutterstock.