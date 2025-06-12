Voyager Technologies Stock Is Rising Again On Thursday: What's Going On?

Voyager Technologies Inc VOYG stock is trading higher in its second day of trading following a successful IPO in which shares closed the day up more than 80%.

What Happened: Space and defense tech firm Voyager Technologies made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday. The stock opened for trading at $69.75 after the company priced its IPO at $31 per share. Voyager shares pared gains throughout the session and closed the day up 82.2% at $56.48, according to Benzinga Pro.

Voyager Technologies is up more than 9% in its second day of trading after raising $382.8 million in its upsized IPO. The company is being viewed as a potential player in the Trump Administration’s $175 billion golden dome project, per Reuters.

The company offers missile defense capabilities and also has a $217.5 million contract with NASA to build Starlab, a potential replacement for the International Space Station, which is expected to be decommissioned in 2030.

Voyager said in its prospectus filing that it intends to operate Starlab through its majority-owned joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir. The company cites Palantir, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Space as “key partners and customers.”

“We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development,” the company said in its prospectus.

“We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities. Our solutions include communications and intelligence collection systems, defense systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and space mission services.”

Voyager generated $144.2 million of total revenue in 2024 and reported $34.5 million of revenue for the three months ended March 31.

VOYG Price Action: Voyager shares were up 4.77% at $59.18 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

